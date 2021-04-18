Pawan Kalyan is now stable after he was diagnosed with the coronavirus over the weekend.
The ‘Vakeel Saab’ actor tested positive four days after several members of his staff and security personnel tested positive as well.
The Jana Sena Party chief had quarantined at his farmhouse after testing negative earlier in the week and soon complained of fever and body pain. After he was tested again, his results showed up as positive.
According to a statement by his party, the actor is on anti-viral drugs, with oxygen on standby if needed.
The Telugu industry has rallied around the actor, along with peers and politicians, including Mahesh Babu and Chandrababu Naidu.
Kalyan returned to the silver screen after a three-year hiatus, with his film ‘Vakeel Saab’ releasing 10 days ago and earning record numbers at the box office.
Kalyan’s health setback comes at a time when India is reeling from a COVID-19 crisis. Yesterday, the country recorded more than 260,000 cases, and a third day of cases crossing 200,000.