The South Indian film industry is mourning the loss of producer and publicist BA Raju, who died following a cardiac arrest on Friday.

His son, Shiva Kumar B, confirmed the news on social media, posting details of his father’s death in a tweet. “With extreme sorrow & grief we would like to announce the untimely demise of our beloved father Shri B.A.Raju. He passed away due to sudden fluctuations of diabetes & cardiac arrest. May his Soul Rest In Peace. Dad Be A “Raju” Forever because You are a “SUPERHIT” in Our Hearts.”

BA Raju’s loss has been mourned by the South Indian film fraternities, with actror-producer Nithiin tweeting: “Extremely heartbroken. @Baraju_Superhit was a very kind and happy soul. He was always encouraging and positive. It’s a huge loss to the TFI industry. His contribution will forever be remembered. My deepest condolences to his family. Rest in peace Raju Garu.”

Actress Nivetha Thomas wrote: “Really shocked and saddened! I will always remember the conversations we had Raju garu. Rest in peace sir.”

Actor Naga Shaurya posted: “Shocked by the sudden demise of @baraju_SuperHit garu, he was a true pioneer in the field of journalism, a dear friend to our family and someone who has been a constant support to us. May his soul rest in peace. We will miss you a lot.”

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia posted: “Very rarely in life you come across someone who is always spreading positive energies and encouraging you with their words. #BARaju Garu was one of those. Gone too soon! Condolences to the family. Rest in peace sir.”

“The sudden demise of BA Raju Garu has left me in shock. As one of the most senior film journalists & PRO, he has contributed greatly to the Film Industry. I’ve known him since my earliest days in TFI. It is a huge loss. Praying for strength to his family. Rest in Peace Raju Garu,” posted Jr. NTR.

‘Baahubali’ director SS Rajamouli also mourned the lost, writing: “Truly shocked by the sudden demise of BA Raju garu. Losing a senior member like him, who has such a vast experience of working as a Film Journalist & PRO for over 1500 movies, is a void that cannot be filled. You’ll be missed.”

B.A. Raju had founded the popular Telugu magazine ‘Superhit’ in his career, worked a producer and had been the personal publicist for actor Mahesh Babu and his family. Babu paid tribute to his long-time colleague in a series of posts.

“Not able to process the sudden demise of BA Raju garu. I’ve known him since my childhood. We travelled together for many years and I worked with him very closely. A thorough professional and a gentleman at heart who was immensely passionate about cinema. Our family meant the world to him. A monumental loss for our family and the media fraternity,” posted Mahesh Babu, adding: “May your soul rest in peace! Raju garu, you will be terribly missed. Sending love and strength to his son in these tough times.”