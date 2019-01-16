Venkatesh marries late and his wife Harika is a young woman who was clear about marrying someone with no family. Soon Harika reveals the nagging wife in her and Venkatesh finds the other ‘F’ factor in his life. Frustrated with marriage, he soon bonds with Varun, a young man engaged to Harika’s sister. It does not take long for the duo to escape from their partners for a sojourn in Europe. But then, they meet the two sisters there.