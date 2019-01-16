Both love and marriage bring their share of ups and downs.
Anil Ravipudi’s Telugu film ‘F2 – Fun and Frustration’ woos Venkatesh fans with a story that will remind them of the veteran actor’s comedic ability seen in films such as ‘Intlo Illalu Vantintlo Priyuralu’, ‘Nuvvu Naaku Nacchav’ and ‘Malleswari.’
Venkatesh returns after a long while in a film that will keep the audience in stitches.
Ravipudi’s story is centred around a married couple, played by Venkatesh and Tamannah. In the story, Venkatesh plays a personal assistant to a local politician, also named Venkatesh.
Venkatesh marries late and his wife Harika is a young woman who was clear about marrying someone with no family. Soon Harika reveals the nagging wife in her and Venkatesh finds the other ‘F’ factor in his life. Frustrated with marriage, he soon bonds with Varun, a young man engaged to Harika’s sister. It does not take long for the duo to escape from their partners for a sojourn in Europe. But then, they meet the two sisters there.
Venkatesh and Varun Tej team up for the first time, with Mehreen Pirzada paired opposite Tej. The supporting cast includes Prakash Raj, Vennela Kishore and Rajendra Prasad.
‘F2 – Fun and Frustration’ releases in the UAE on January 17.