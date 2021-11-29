Hyderabad (Telangana): National Award-winning Telugu choreographer Shiva Shankar died in Hyderabad on Sunday, due to COVID-19 related complications. He was 72 .
Shiva Shankar was admitted to the intensive care unit at a hospital in Hyderabad after testing positive for coronavirus.
Expressing condolence over the renowned choreographer's demise, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood said the cinema will miss him.
"Heartbroken to hear about the demise of Shiv Shankar masterji. Tried our best to save him but God had different plans. Will always miss you masterji. May almighty give strength to the family to bear this loss. Cinema will always miss you, sir," Sood tweeted.
Shiva Shankar starred in a number of movies in Telugu and Tamil such as 'Thaanaa Serndha Koottam' and 'Sarkar'. The choreographer also won the National Film Award for best choreography for the movie 'Magadheera'.
South Indian director SS Rajamouli, who worked with Shiva Shankar in epic 'Baahubali: The Beginning' and 2009's Magadheera, offered condolences with these emotional words: "Sad to know that renowned choreographer Shiva Shankar Master garu has passed away. Working with him for Magadheera was a memorable experience. May his soul rest in peace. Condolences to his family."
Choreographer-director-actor Prabhu Deva's eulogy read: "Heartbroken to hear about the demise of Shiv Shankar masterji. Deepest condolences, May his soul Rest In Peace #RipshivaShankarmasterji."
Last week, Shiva Shankar's son Ajay had sought help on social media platforms, as the treatment cost at least Rs100,000 per day. Actors like Dhanush and Sood also came forward to extend financial help to the senior choreographer.
Upon learning about his condition, Telugu actor Chiranjeevi reportedly had extended financial help to Ajay and handed him a cheque for Rs300,000 for the treatment. Shiva Shankar's eldest son was also infected with COVID along with him.