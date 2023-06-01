Telugu stars Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi may have finally put an end to the speculations surrounding their relationship, if reports are to be believed.
Confirming news that has been circulating for years, sources close to the couple - who shared the screen in the 2017 film 'Mister' - said the pair have decided to take their relationship to the next level.
According to a report by Pinkvilla, their engagement ceremony is scheduled to take place on June 9, marking a significant milestone in their love story.
The report cites sources close to the couple as saying that engagement preparations are already in full swing. This occasion will reportedly witness the presence of stars, including renowned personalities like Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela, Sai Dharam Tej, Allu Sirish, Sushmita Konidela, Sreeja Konidela, and megastar Chiranjeevi. Varun Tej is Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan's nephew.
The guest list comprises close friends and family members, suggesting an intimate affair. Allu Arjun is expected to grace the event along with his wife Sneha and children, the report added.
Varun Tej, the son of Telugu actor-producer Nagendra Babu, made his debut in 2014 with the drama film 'Mukunda,' sharing the screen with Pooja Hegde. He gained recognition through his remarkable performances in romantic films such as 'Fidaa' and 'Tholi Prema.'
The actor met Lavanya Tripathi on the sets of 'Mister.' Their bond reportedly grew stronger while working together in 'Antariksham 900KPH.' It is worth noting that Tripathi is also a close friend of Tej's sister, Niharika Konidela.