Telugu actor Jr NTR’s battle with COVID-19 is over and he has thanked medical staff for their care.
“Happy to state that I’ve tested negative for Covid 19. Thank you everyone for all the wishes,” NTR tweeted on May 25. “I’d like to take this opportunity to thank my doctors -Dr Praveen Kulkarni & my cousin Dr Veeru from KIMS Hospitals,as well as Tenet Diagnostics. Their excellent care helped me a lot.”
A few days earlier, the actor had urged fans not to celebrate his 38th birthday on May 20 due to the deadly second wave of the pandemic that has gripped India. In his latest message, he emphasised the need for a positive mind set while recovering from the disease.
“Covid 19 needs to be taken very seriously. But it is also a disease that can be beaten with good care and a positive frame of mind. Your will power is your biggest weapon in this fight. Stay strong. Do not panic,” he tweeted.
The ‘Janatha Garage’ actor first announced his COVID-19 positive status on May 10.
“I’ve tested positive for Covid19. Plz don’t worry, I’m doing absolutely fine. My family & I have isolated ourselves & we’re following all protocols under the supervision of doctors. I request those who’ve come into contact with me over the last few days to pl get tested. Stay safe,” he tweeted at the time.
NTR’s next movie is SS Rajamouli’s period drama ‘RRR’, which also stars Ram Charan and Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn.