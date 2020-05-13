Catch the stars of Tamil cinema groove to the number ‘Madras Enna Melbourne Enna’, in the first single video released from upcoming film, ‘O Andha Naatkal.’
This James Vasanthan-directed romantic comedy featuring Radhika, Khusboo, Urvasi and Suhashini is based on the characters from their films from the 80s.
‘O Andha Naatkal’, produced by Miracle Entertainment, is a trilingual film, releasing in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam, and was largely shot in Melbourne. The supporting cast includes Jithin Raj, Latha Hegde, YG Mahendran, Sulakshana and Manobala.
Look out for director Sundar C in a cameo. Sharan Samuel cranks the camera. Vasanthan has composed the music too.