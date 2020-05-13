Stars in ‘O Andha Naatkal’ Image Credit: Supplied

Catch the stars of Tamil cinema groove to the number ‘Madras Enna Melbourne Enna’, in the first single video released from upcoming film, ‘O Andha Naatkal.’

This James Vasanthan-directed romantic comedy featuring Radhika, Khusboo, Urvasi and Suhashini is based on the characters from their films from the 80s.

‘O Andha Naatkal’, produced by Miracle Entertainment, is a trilingual film, releasing in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam, and was largely shot in Melbourne. The supporting cast includes Jithin Raj, Latha Hegde, YG Mahendran, Sulakshana and Manobala.