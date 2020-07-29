It’s not just a cool name that sets this police inspector apart but his attitude in solving cases.
“Inspector Danny cannot be bribed nor is he looking for awards. He is completely focused on his work,” said debutant director LC Santhanamoorthy.
See also
- Gold, diamonds, jeans and more: Crazy face masks spotted on social media during the coronavirus pandemic
- 17 new Netflix shows and movies from India to look forward to
- From Mehwish Hayat to Ali Zafar here's how leading celebrities of Pakistan are toning up and keeping fit
- Get dirty at home: COVID-19 moves South Korea's mud festival online
When the inconspicuous village of Thanjavur finds itself in the spotlight due to the killings of some women, Danny, a sniffer dog is brought in to assist station inspector Kundhavai.
Varalakshmi Sarathkumar plays Kundhavai and Danny is a trained Labrador from Chennai.
Santhanamoorthy describes ‘Danny’, releasing on streaming service Zee5 on August 1, as a thriller with a simple story.
“I have no intentions of confusing viewers and the action sequences are not over the top. They are stunts that a woman can physically perform,” he said.
Santhanamoorthy began his career as sub editor at ‘Ananda Vikatan’ (a Tamil publication) and moved onto scripting stories for television. He also worked with Tamil director PG Muthiah on the sets of ‘Madurai Veeran.’
The story of ‘Danny’ grew from newspaper reports about atrocities against women.
“My helplessness in being unable to do anything for those women found an outlet through my stories,” the director said.
Unlike some filmmakers, he does not have tall claims about his movie being unique or different. Nor does he boast of having watched world cinema.
“I grew up watching Bharathiraja films and I believe in making stories from life around. There are many stories here,” he said.
‘Danny’, produced by PG Muthiah, is supported by actors Ramesh, Vela Rammoorthy and Anitha Sampath in prominent roles.