Linga in Thadayam-1594804557046
Linga in 'Thadayam'. Image Credit: Supplied
Also in this package

Debutant director Mani Karthi starts his cinema career with an investigative thriller titled, ‘Thadayam.’

Tamil actor Linga, last seen in ‘Penguin’, plays the lead role of Mathivannan, a crime branch officer pursuing a murder mystery.

As the tag line, “muthal athyayam” (first chapter), says ‘Thadayam’ is the first in a series of three stories.

director Mani Karthi-1594804559528
Director Mani Karthi. Image Credit: Supplied

An engineer by profession, Karthi, driven by his passion for cinema, quit a career in the telecom industry to begin a new path in films. ‘Thadayam’ is his first feature film, after experimenting with short films.

“Mathivanan is caught in a situation that draws him into this murder mystery,” said Karthi, who consulted policemen to understand the staging of crime scenes and forensics. “We have followed the investigation like in a Sherlock Holmes story, where the clues are left at the scene of crime.”

Look out for the antagonist appearing in the last scene and played by a newcomer.

‘Thadayam’ releases on Regal Talkies — a pay-per-view app. Regal Talkies can be downloaded from Google Play Store for Android users and on the Apple store for Apple devices.

View gallery as list