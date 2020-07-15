Debutant director Mani Karthi starts his cinema career with an investigative thriller titled, ‘Thadayam.’
Tamil actor Linga, last seen in ‘Penguin’, plays the lead role of Mathivannan, a crime branch officer pursuing a murder mystery.
As the tag line, “muthal athyayam” (first chapter), says ‘Thadayam’ is the first in a series of three stories.
An engineer by profession, Karthi, driven by his passion for cinema, quit a career in the telecom industry to begin a new path in films. ‘Thadayam’ is his first feature film, after experimenting with short films.
“Mathivanan is caught in a situation that draws him into this murder mystery,” said Karthi, who consulted policemen to understand the staging of crime scenes and forensics. “We have followed the investigation like in a Sherlock Holmes story, where the clues are left at the scene of crime.”
Look out for the antagonist appearing in the last scene and played by a newcomer.
‘Thadayam’ releases on Regal Talkies — a pay-per-view app. Regal Talkies can be downloaded from Google Play Store for Android users and on the Apple store for Apple devices.