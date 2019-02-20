RJ Balaji needs no introduction.
The radio jockey with the gift of the gab and a good sense of humour has tickled our funny bones.
After playing supporting roles in Tamil films, Balaji takes on the lead role in ‘LKG’. He plays Lalgudi Karuppiah Gandhi, an ambitious political leader.
Balaji has written this political satire which is directed by newcomer KR Prabhu.
‘LKG’s’ trailer, now trending online, takes a dig at political leaders and the media.
“I stopped acting in movies as a comedian as I didn’t have any satisfaction with it. But I invested time to write the script for ‘LKG,’” said Balaji.
Following the Chennai floods of 2015, when elections were conducted, the turnout of voters was just 57 per cent.”
“After watching ‘LKG,’ people will definitely come out to vote and increase the percentage of voters. This isn’t a spoof movie, but one that will make the audience think,” added the social activist who was instrumental during the floods in coordinating help and reaching out to affected victims,” he said.
Priya Anand plays a corporate woman who transforms LKG from an ordinary councillor into a Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA). Ram Kumar — eldest son of thespian actor Sivaji Ganesan — is playing a senior political leader.
JK Rithesh essays another political leader.
Shot in Chennai, Pollachi, Lalgudi and New Delhi, ‘LKG’ is produced by Isari K Ganesh of Vels Film International. The supporting cast includes Nenjil Sampath and Mayilsamy. Leon James is the music composer. Vidhu Ayyanaa has handled the camera.
Prabhu, former assistant of choreographer and filmmaker Prabhu Deva — said that the film carries a relevant message.
‘LKG’ releases in the UAE on February 21.