Kong, a trained chimp who has acted in Hollywood films, plays an interesting role in this heist drama directed by Don Sandy.

The story is about four friends who execute bank robberies. Jiiva plays the leader of this group, known as the Gorilla Gang. Touted as a comedy and not a thriller, ‘Gorilla’ was shot in Bangkok.

It took time for the crew to understand Kong and shoot with him.

Satish, who plays a supporting role as Jiiva’s on-screen buddy, revealed that shooting with a trained chimp was unpredictable.

“He had his moods and we were often slapped by him. There was the constant fear of being bitten too,” he said.

Shalini Pandey is paired opposite Jiiva. The supporting cast includes Radha Ravi, Yogi Babu, Rajendran and Ramdoss.