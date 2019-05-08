Image Credit:

Police stories come dime a dozen in cinema.

What makes upcoming Tamil film, ‘100’, different is that it explores stories inside a police control room.

Director Sam Anton, who has established himself with two comedies, ‘Darling’ (2015) and ‘Ennakku Innoru Per Eruku’ (2016), works on this action thriller that is set inside a police control room.

Atharvaa Murali plays Satya — an enthusiastic and ambitious policeman — who is disheartened when posted on a desk job inside a police control room. One call however changes that and it does not take long for Satya to step into action.

Hansika Motwani plays Satya’s lover. Veteran actor Radha Ravi and Yogi Babu play significant roles.

Anton found his story idea one night when he was stopped by the traffic police. While interacting with them, he noticed that their walkie-talkie was constantly buzzing with instructions from their control room.

“It made me curious about life inside this room,” recalled Anton.

Since entry into the control room is prohibited, Anton relied on inputs from talks with retired policemen who had worked there.

“These policemen undergo special training and have to keep in mind certain Dos and Don’t’s when they answer calls. They can’t get personal with the caller yet must convey an assurance to the person that help is on way,” added Anton.

“They also learn to recognise a fake alarm, for instance a bomb threat.”

Anton promises a racy thriller, the highlight being an action scene shot on a train with Atharvaa.

Sam CS is the music composer. Krishnan Vasant has handled cinematography.