Vishal and Tamannaah will leave you stunned with their unbelievable stunt scenes

Taking a break from family entertainers and horror comedies, director Sundar C is ready with his dream project, ‘Action’. This story follows the journey of Colonel Subhash of the Indian Army and his undercover operations that takes the colonel globe-trotting.

“I could not think of anyone else doing these action scenes other than Vishal,” said Sundar. “He gets totally immersed in a film.”

He praised Tamannah who, along with Vishal, performed without a body double. ‘Action’ also brings back Bollywood’s Akanksha Puri into Tamil cinema and plays a ruthless assassin.

“I was looking for someone tall and well-built like Vishal and someone capable of doing stunt scenes,” added Sundar. “Meeting her at an awards ceremony, I knew she fitted the bill. Besides working under extreme weather conditions abroad, Tamannah and Akanksha suffered from bruises every day.”

Vishal plays Colonel Subhash while Tamannah is his colleague in the army. Malayalam actress Aishwarya Lexmi, who makes her Tamil cinema debut, is paired opposite Vishal.

Recalling a mishap while shooting an action sequence on a motorbike, Vishal said, “The motorbike toppled on me and I stared death in the face. I immediately covered my face from injuries. I thought I was done with injuries on my hand and leg. But the blessing was I could go back to shoot the next day. Being a producer myself, I know the agony of a producer. Good sense prevailed and I understood that any risk undertaken must be intelligent and well thought of. From that point onwards, I was more careful,”

An action movie buff, Tamannah said that she was waiting to do an urban action film and ‘Action’ fulfilled that dream.

“You don’t get such roles written for an actress. If not for Vishal I would have not done the sequences. He is a dare devil. As you can see from the trailer, I was riding pillion with him on a motorbike. There were mornings when I prayed that Vishal would not do the scenes,” laughed Tamannah, who looks forward to watching ‘Action’ in theatres with an audience.

Badri, director of three hit television serials and films, has written the dialogues.

“The dialogues had to be brief, that was my challenge,” said Badri. “The emphasis was on the visuals and grandeur. We consulted few army officials while writing and shot scenes at the Indian Military Academy [Dehradun],” he said.

The supporting cast includes Chaya Singh, Sha Ra, Yogi Babu, Ramki and Kabir Duhan Singh. Hip Hop Tamizh has composed music-the album has five songs. Dudlee who has worked in Bollywood films- ‘Chennai Express,’ ‘Singham,’ and ‘Golmaal’- has handled the camera.

‘Action’, produced by Trident Arts, was shot in Chennai, Dehradun, Azerbaijan, Cappadocia, Baku, Krabi Islands, Istanbul and Rishikesh and has also been dubbed into Telugu.