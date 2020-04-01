The aim is to raise awareness on the coronavirus pandemic

Srushti Dange Image Credit: Supplied

With time resting languidly in your hands, you can get creative. As part of upcoming Tamil film, ‘Kattil,’ actress Srushti Dange announced a Tamil poetry writing competition. Under the present circumstances, the subject of the poem is to raise awareness on the coronavirus pandemic. The poem must not exceed twelve lines.

Open worldwide, poems can be mailed to kattiltamilfilm@gmail.com and the last date is April 10. The winners will receive their prizes — first prize Rs25000; second prize Rs10000; and third prize Rs5000 — at the audio release function of ‘Kattil’.