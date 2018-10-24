Stress is the big word today and the cause of many ailments. Tamil director Suseenthiran’s upcoming film Genius explores the presence of stress in our lives and its impact.

Producer Roshan plays the lead role of Dinesh, an IT professional. What happens when Dinesh, an achiever, is overworked with a deadline hanging over his head?

Roshan, who marks his acting debut with Genius, says that every parent envisions a genius in their child and there is a pressure to score high marks.

“This pressure to excel continues into one’s adult life too.”

It is a weighty role, Roshan said. “I followed the director’s instructions. Suseenthiran conveys an important message for parents and teachers through this story.”

Acting is a long treasured dream for this businessman, who has been up on stage since kindergarten and won championship awards in college festivals.

Under the guidance of the Indian National Award-winning director Suseenthiran, he found his transition into an actor quite smooth.

Priya Lal, who debuted in Malayalam cinema with Janakan, is making her Tamil cinema debut with Genius. She plays Jasmine, a nurse.

Lal, who believes in preparing before her shoot, was surprised when Suseenthiran asked her to come as a clean slate.

“He explained the scenes to me and even acted out the situation,” added Lal.

The supporting cast includes Adukalam Naren, Jaya Prakash, Singam Puli and Meera Krishnan. Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed music. Vairamuthu is DOP.