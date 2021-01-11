The Tamil actor took to social media appealed to fans to not hurt him further

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth Image Credit: PTI

A day after fans of superstar Rajinikanth took to the streets in Chennai to protest against the actor’s decision to quit politics, the 70-year-old took to Twitter to appeal against such gatherings.

In a statement issued on his Twitter account, the actor wrote in Tamil that he was deeply pained by these actions and asked them to cease immediately. “Some of my fans, along with expelled cadres of Rajini Makkal Mandram, have protested in Chennai against my decision of not entering politics. I have taken my decision, I appeal to everyone to not indulge in organising such events as it pains me,” he wrote.

On January 10, more than 2,000 fans of the actor had gathered at Chennai’s Valluvar Kottam in a bid to convince Rajnikanth to reverse his decision.

On December 21, Rajinikanth announced he would be quitting politics, a day after the actor was discharged from a hospital in Hyderabad where he was admitted for two nights following fluctuations in his blood pressure. He was also asked to take further care of his hypertension, prompting his decision to take a back seat in politics.

In a long statement posted on his Twitter account at the time, the actor wrote in Tamil: “With profound sadness I have to announce that I won’t enter politics. I alone know the pain I have experienced while announcing this decision. Without entering electoral politics, I will serve the people. This decision of mine will disappoint my fans and people but please forgive me.”

He further wrote: “If I campaigned only through the media and social media after I started the party, I would not be able to create the political upheaval among people and win big in the elections. No one with political experience will deny this reality.”