Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and FahadhFaasil will be in Dubai to promote their upcoming thriller ‘Vikram’ and will unveil the teaser to the much-anticipated film. The actors will hold a press conference on May 20 in Dubai and interact with local journalists at the Reel Cinemas in the Dubai Mall.
Directed and written by Lokesh Kangaraj,’Vikram’ has a stellar ensemble cast with actors including Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Antony Varghese, and Arjun Das.
‘Vikram’ is scheduled to release on June 3 and will release in Hindi and Tamil.
The initial teaser shows Haasan play a foreboding larger-than-life character who is enjoying an elaborate feast on a banana leaf. But after the meal, he scoops a few weapons underneath his dining table indicating a diabolical mind. Sethupathi plays the antagonist.
It’s one of the rare occasions when three massive talents from South Indian cinema are uniting for a film. Their visit to Dubai coincides with the International Indian Film Academy Awards that will be held in Abu Dhabi on May 20 and 21.
A galaxy of Bollywood stars including Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Sara Ali Khan, and Kartik Aaryan are expected to attend.
South Indian films are doing extremely well across India and films such as 'Pushpa' have eclipsed big-ticket Bollywood movies of late.