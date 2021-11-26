South Indian actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has joined the cast of the film ‘Arrangements of Love’, helmed by Bafta-winning Welsh director Philip John.
John is known for directing the popular series ‘Downton Abbey’ and ‘The Good Karma Hospital’.
“A whole new world♥️….. I last auditioned in 2009 for Ye Maya chesave. 12 years later, and auditioning again, I felt the very same nervousness…,” Prabhu wrote on Instagram alongside a picture with John. “I guess it’s not everyday you get to audition for a BAFTA award winning, critically acclaimed, director of your most favourite series ‘Downton Abbey’ ♥️Jumping for joy that you picked me sir #PhilipJohn .. Thankyou @sunitha.tati @gurufilms1 for the opportunity.. cant wait to start this exciting journey!!”
The film will be produced by Sunitha Tati’s company Guru Films.
‘Arrangements of Love’ is an adaptation of the 2004 novel of the same name by Indian author Timeri N Murari. According to Variety, it follows a Welsh-Indian man on his quest to find his estranged father with an impromptu visit to his homeland.
Prabhu will play a “strong minded and funny force of nature 27-year-old, who runs her own detective agency and becomes part of the search.”
“My role is a complex character and it will be both a challenge and an opportunity for me to play it. I cannot wait to get on set,” Prabhu said in a statement.
Prabhu is known for starring in projects such as the series ‘Family Man’ and movies ‘Eega’ and ‘Super Deluxe’.
The actress recently made headlines when she announced her separation from actor husband Naga Chaitanya in October.