Iconic South Indian actor Kamal Hassan’s upcoming movie ‘Vikram’, which releases in UAE cinemas on June 3, will get the blockbuster treatment in Dubai.
The trailer for the thriller will be projected onto the Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world, on June 1 at 8.10pm.
Directed and written by Lokesh Kangaraj, ‘Vikram’ features an all-star cast that includes Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Antony Varghese and Arjun Das.
Hassan will also be attending a press conference for the movie in Dubai on June 1, and will grace Indian cinema’s biggest night, the IIFA Awards, that are being held at Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena on June 3 and 4.
Prior to the Dubai leg of the movie’s promotions, Hassan took ‘Vikram’ to the recently concluded Cannes Film Festival, where the trailer for the much-anticipated movie was screened.
‘Vikram’ releases in UAE cinemas on June 3.