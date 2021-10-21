Popular Indian playback singer KS Chithra was the latest celebrity to get the UAE Golden Visa.
The musician from Kerala was awarded the 10-year residence visa by Major General Mohamed Ahmed Al Marri, director general of General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA), Dubai.
In a Facebook post on October 20, the singer wrote that she was “so pleased honoured & privileged to receive the UAE golden visa”.
Chithra, called the Nightingale of South India, has made a name for herself with a career spanning more four decades, where she has recorded over 25,000 songs in multiple Indian languages. She has collaborated with famed composers such as AR Rahman and Ilaiyaraja, Hamsalekha and playback singers KJ Yesudas and the late SP Balasubramaniyam.
Over her career, Chithra has won six Indian National Film Awards. She was awarded India’s third-highest civilian honour Padma Bhushan in 2021 and fourth-highest civilian honour Padma Shri in 2005 for her contributions towards the Indian musical fraternity.
The UAE has awarded the Golden Visa to a number of celebrities from India, including Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, singer Sonu Nigam, and South Indian stars Mohanlal, Mammootty, Dulquer Salmaan and Prithviraj.