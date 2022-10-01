South Indian filmmaker Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus period film ‘Ponniyin Selvan - 1’ made Rs800 million gross worldwide on its opening day.
Taking to Instagram, trade analyst Taran Aadarsh shared a poster and wrote, “’PS1’ PACKS A MASSIVE NUMBER ON DAY 1... #ManiRatnam’s much-awaited biggie #PS1 grosses a whopping amount *worldwide* on Day 1... OFFICIAL POSTER... All languages.”
Helmed by Ratnam, the film stars Vikram, Trisha, Karthik Sivakumar, Jayam Ravi and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the lead roles.
‘Ponniyin Selvan-Part 1’ is a cinematic adaptation of author Kalki Krishnamurthy’s Tamil novel of the same name which was released in the form of a series during the 1950s. It marks the third collaboration of Rai Bachchan with Vikram after their critically acclaimed film ‘Raavan’ in 2010.
In the film, Rai Bachchan can be seen in dual roles. Queen Nandini, the princess of Pazhuvoor, who is on a mission to seek vengeance, and Mandakini Devi in the historical drama.