Tamil filmmaker SP Jananathan was reportedly found unconscious at home on Thursday and has been taken to a private hospital.
According to a report by Indian Express, the director’s brother Azhagan Tamizhmani said that doctors have found blood clots in his brain and are doing more tests.
Jananathan had been editing his upcoming film ‘Laabam’, which will star actor Vijay Sethupathi, at the office and then went home for lunch. However, when he hadn’t returned to work for a few hours his assistants went to check up on him. They found him on the floor and then rushed him to the hospital.
“We don’t know the full details of his illness. We are waiting to hear from the neurologist. They are not allowing anyone to see him inside the ICU,” said Azhagan, who is also a part of ‘Laabam’.
Jananathan’s film ‘Laabam’ is said to be a political drama that stars Vijay Sethupathi and Shruti Haasan.