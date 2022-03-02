The first look images and release date for director Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus ‘Ponniyin Selvan: I’ (‘PS-1’) were released on March 2.
‘PS-1’ will hit theatres on September 30 in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada languages.
One of the most striking character posters is that of former beauty queen and actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who marks her return to movies after many years.
The character images of Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi and Trisha were also released on March 2, on producer Allirajah Subaskaran’s birthday. The movie boasts a star-studded line-up that also includes actors Jayaram, Parthiban, Lal, Vikram Prabhu and Prakash Raj.
‘PS-1’ is the first part of a two-part multilingual film based on author Kalki’s classic Tamil historical fiction novel ‘Ponniyin Selvan’, which was written in the 1950s.
The movie is set in the Chola Empire in the 10th century, and revolves around the early life of prince Arulmozhi Varman, who later went on to be known as the great emperor Raja Raja Chozhan.
Ratnam has called the movie his dream project and is said to be among the most expensive ever undertaken in India.
Famed composer AR Rahman will score the music for this epic historical.
According to Variety, ‘PS-1’ will head to Amazon Prime Video after getting a theatrical release. The film is jointly produced by Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies.