South Indian actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is not letting trolls get away with their nasty comments.
Ever since her separation from Naga Chaitanya in October, the ‘Super Deluxe’ star has been the target of online attacks from his alleged fans.
One tweet called Prabhu a “divorced ruined second-hand item who has 50 crores tax-free money robbed from a gentleman!” — insinuating that she got Rs500 million (Dh24 million) payout from Chaitanya.
Prabhu clapped back saying: “God bless your soul.”
Chaitanya and Prabhu, who got married in October 2017, took to social media on October 2 this year to announce their separation saying they would “part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths.”
Soon after, Prabhu was hit by a wave of accusations and trolls online. On October 8, the actress released a statement addressing rumours about her.
“They say I had affairs, never wanted children, that I am an opportunist and now that I have had abortions. A divorce in itself is an extremely painful process. Let alone allowing me the time to heal,” she posted on Twitter. “This attack on me personally, has been relentless. But I promise you this, I will never allow this or anything else they say, break me.”
Prabhu was last seen in the 2020 movie ‘Jaanu’. She also has a special appearance in the song ‘Oo Antava’ in Allu Arjun-led ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, out now in the UAE.
She’s also set to appear in the Telugu mythological drama ‘Shaakunthalam’ and a Hollywood movie titled ‘Arrangements of Love’, being helmed by ‘Downton Abbey’ director Philip John.