Actor Vijay Deverakonda has finally recovered from his injury after eight months and updated his fans about his health on social media.
On Thursday, Deverakonda took to his Instagram story and dropped a picture along with his health update.
Sharing the picture, he wrote, “The back is almost fixed after 8 months of rehab. The beast is dying to come out. Has been kept caged too long now. Go hard and outwork everyone my loves.”
Deverakonda was recently seen in a sports action film ‘Liger’ alongside Ananya Panday, which failed to impress the audience at the box office. Backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the film also starred Ramya Krishnan. The film revolves around a young guy, Liger (Deverakonda) and his widowed mother Balamani (Krishnan), who have come from Telangana to Mumbai because she wants to see her son become a national mixed martial arts champion.
Deverakonda underwent mixed martial arts training in Thailand while he prepared for his character in ‘Liger’. The film was shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi. Besides Telugu, Deverakonda has dubbed his lines in Hindi as well. The film marked American boxer Mike Tyson’s Bollywood debut as well.
During shooting intense training, he had apparently suffered a shoulder injury.
Meanwhile, the actor is prepping to make a grand comeback from his next Pan-India action thriller film ‘Jana Gana Mana’, which is slated to hit the theatres on August 3, 2023. He will also be seen in an upcoming romantic drama film ‘Khusi’ alongside South Indian star Samantha Ruth Prabhu, which is all set to hit the theatres on December 23, 2022.