Chennai: Popular South Indian actor Meena’s husband Vidyasagar passed away on Monday in Chennai.
According to media reports, Vidyasagar was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in a private hospital in Chennai. He was said to have been suffering from lung-related ailments and was reportedly under treatment for the last few months.
Vidyasagar is survived by Meena, and their daughter Nainika.
Meena married Vidyasagar, a Bengaluru-based businessman, in 2009. She has acted with all the superstars of South Indian cinema and her 11-year-old daughter, Nainika made her onscreen debut as a child actor in the film 'Theri'.
Members of the film fraternity and fans of Meena have expressed their condolences.