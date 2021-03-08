South Indian actor Dulquer Salmaan is all geared up for his next film, titled ‘Salute’.
The actor shared a poster for the upcoming movie directed by Rosshan Andrrews, and can be seen dressed in a police uniform looking ready for a challenge.
“As embarrassing at it is. Here’s me presenting myself in our newest film titled “Salute” ! Saluting our wonderful cast and crew,” Salmaan wrote, tagging actress Diana Penty and other crew members.
The popular star and son of actor Mammootty has been on a roll lately, with a number of movies in the works — both as an actor and producer under his banner Wayfarer Films.
Salmaan is set to star and co-produce the big-budget Malayalam movie ‘Kurup’, inspired by the life of real-life criminal Sukumara Kurup, which also stars ‘Made in Heaven’ actress Sobhita Dhulipala.
Last year he wrapped up shooting for ‘Hey Sinamika’, a Tamil romantic drama also starring Aditi Rao Hydari and Kajal Aggarwal.
The ‘Bangalore Days’ actor has also been doing some PR for his famous dad. Salmaan unveiled the poster for his father’s upcoming gangster drama ‘Bheeshmaparvam’ in February.
“Presenting to you the exciting first look of Bheeshma Parvam. How epic does this look. When this team comes together I go back to being a fan boy watching ‘Big B’ wide-eyed. I can’t wait to watch this slick entertainer on the big screen. All the best to Amalettan and the entire team. #fanboyfirst,” wrote Salmaan on Instagram.