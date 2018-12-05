Veteran Kannada actor Ambareesh died on November 24 following a cardiac arrest leaving behind a void in the industry.
Beginning his career in antagonist roles, the Mandya native and former Union Minister has more than 200 films to his credit. He was fondly known as ‘Rebel Star.’
Actor-producer Rockline Venkatesh, who grew up admiring the late actor’s films remembers him as an unassuming person despite his star status.
“He loved people and was fond of photography. He was more a father figure to me.” Venkatesh has produced three films of Ambareesh and also has acted opposite him, a dream come true for the fan.
Ambareesh’s last film ‘Ambi Ning Vayassaytho’ released in September in India. ‘Ambi Ning Vayassaytho’ directed by Gurudatta Ganiga is an emotional family drama with Ambareesh playing the lead character around whom the story is pivoted. He plays a stunt master who has retired from films and is living with his son and family.
What then drives this old man to leave home one day without anyone’s knowledge in search of his lover from young days?
Suhasini Mani Ratnam is paired opposite Ambareesh. They teamed up after 14 years. Sudeep and Shruti Hariharan play supporting roles.
As a tribute to the late actor, ‘Ambi Ning Vayassaytho’ is releasing again in the UAE from December 7.