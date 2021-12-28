South India actor Mahesh Babu is all set to work with director Trivikaram Srinivas for a new film.
On Monday, Babu took to Instagram and shared a picture from his meeting with Srinivas, producer Naga Vamsi Suryadevara, and composer Thaman Shivakumar Ghantasala.
“Work and chill... productive afternoon with the team!! #TrivikramSrinivas @vamsi84 @MusicThaman #Dubai,” he captioned the image.
Babu is currently in Dubai to celebrate New Year with his family. Srinivas, Shivakumar and Suryadevara went all the way to Dubai to meet Babu and discuss the film.
The movie will go into production after the completion of Babu’s ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’.