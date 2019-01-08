With cinemas unable to meet the increasing number of films clamouring for space, the internet is opening new doors. Tamil film ‘Sigai’ takes the bold step to release online on January 9.
‘Sigai’ follows the life of Nimmi, a call-girl, whose sudden disappearance at a client’s home sends her pimp Prasad investigating.
Directed by debutant Jagadeesan Subbu, this crime thriller carries within its narrative a sensitive tale about inclusion of every human being irrespective of who they are.
Prasad (Raj Bharath) is not the regular pimp portrayed in cinema. His language is neither crass nor humiliating to the women he sends out on work. Neither are his workers garishly dressed. Surprisingly, Prasad comes across as a compassionate human being. So when Nimmi (Meera Nair) fails to report to her client’s place the next day, after visiting Prasad’s client the night before, he decides to enquire about her whereabouts. Then he stumbles upon a murder. Revealing anything more would be a spoiler.
‘Sigai’ takes a while in the first half, introducing us to its different characters. Post interval, with the entry of Mathivanan — the dead man’s friend — the story gets intriguing.
Kathir, a good performer and still basking in the success of his last film ‘Pariyerum Perumal’, lends a poignancy to his character Mathivanan; it’s a subtle performance there.
Director Subbu is to be hailed for choosing a story that embraces a social message like this one on his debut. I only wish he had invested some more on telling Mathivanan’s background story.
‘Sigai’, produced by Divine Studios, releases online on January 9 on ZEE5.