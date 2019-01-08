Prasad (Raj Bharath) is not the regular pimp portrayed in cinema. His language is neither crass nor humiliating to the women he sends out on work. Neither are his workers garishly dressed. Surprisingly, Prasad comes across as a compassionate human being. So when Nimmi (Meera Nair) fails to report to her client’s place the next day, after visiting Prasad’s client the night before, he decides to enquire about her whereabouts. Then he stumbles upon a murder. Revealing anything more would be a spoiler.