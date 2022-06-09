1 of 9
South Indian ‘lady Superstar’ Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan got married on June 9 at a star-studded ceremony in Mahabalipuram. After dating for seven years, the ‘Chandramukhi’ star chose to stick with a traditional colour South Indian ceremony filled with exchanging floral garlands. Shivan released the first set of pictures from the much anticipated wedding with the actress. He captioned the photos: " 'Am Married ❤️😘☺️🥰😍😍😍😍 Jus the Beginning of a bigger , stronger , crazy love story wit you my #Thangamey !’’.
Going by the loved-up caption, it's clear that this couple have been waiting for this moment for a long time. Calling the golden one, he was all hearts.
Nayanthara made for a regal bride in a handcrafted classic vermillion red saree designed by JADE’s Monica Shah for her big day. "From Nayan mam … to Kadambari … to #Thangamey …. to my baby ….. and then my Uyir … and also my Kanmani ….. and now … MY WIFE 😇☺️😍😘❤️🥰🥰😘❤️😇😇😍😍," wrote husband and director Vignesh Shivan. Going by his captions, it's clear that he is an ecstatic groom.
Shivan's wedding attire also had a traditional feel to it. The director chose an ivory and gold veshti, silk shirt, and south indian mundu, all handcrafted by the master artisans of JADE atelier. He paired it with a 'Ek Taar' embroidery shawl. Taking to his social media, he expressed his happiness for reaching this momentous moment in his life. He thanked his parents and all the forces that helped him get here.
Shivan, the doting groom, also posted a picture of him planting a kiss on his wife's forehead immediately after their wedding.
Shivan tied the sacred 'Thali' around actress Nayanthara's neck as guests who gathered for the wedding showered their blessings upon the newly-wed couple.
Earlier in the day, superstar Shah Rukh Khan who recently recovered from COVID-19 attended his 'Jawan' co-star wedding . Khan’s manager dropped a few pictures in which Shah Rukh is seen exuding his charm in a beige ensemble and a pair of sunglasses.
Filmmaker Atlee, one of the guests, also shared a picture with Khan and his manager. Other stars that attended the big do were talents like Rajinikanth and director Mani Ratnam.
'Taanakkaran' actor Vikram Prabhu came along with his wife to be a part of Nayanthara's big day. Security at the venue was tight with as many as 80 bouncers having been deployed apart from a heavy posse of police personnel. Here's wishing the couple, happiness and years of togetherness.
