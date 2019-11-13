Directed and written by Vijay Chandar, this Tamil film highlights social issues

Vijay Sethupathi fans are in for a treat.

The trailer of upcoming Tamil film, ‘Sangathamizhan’, shows Makkal Selvan (people’s man) — as Sethupathi is fondly called — in a cool avatar, delivering punch lines and spearheading a cause.

“This story is centred around social issues and made into a commercial entertainer,” said director Vijay Chandar who is working with Sethupathi for the first time. “We are talking about issues that are relevant today.”

This is Chandar’s third film after ‘Vaalu’ and ‘Sketch.’

With two heroines, Raashi Khanna and Nivetha Pethuraj, romancing Sethupathi in the trailer, one can’t help wondering if he is playing dual roles. He also sports two different looks.

Shot in Hyderabad, Pondicherry and Karaikudi, ‘Sangathamizhan’ is supported by actors Nasser, Soori, Mottai Rajendran and Mime Gopi. Bollywood’s Ashutosh Rana is the antagonist. Music is composed by duo Vivek-Mervin. R Velraj has handled the camera.