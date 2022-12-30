Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, on Thursday, dropped a picture of herself welcoming 2023 on a good and positive note.

Taking to Instagram, Samantha treated fans with yet another picture and motivational message.

In the selfie, the ‘Oo Antava’ star could be seen in a black printed night suit and no-makeup look.

Along with a picture, she penned down a note: “Function forward...Control what we can!! Guess it’s time for newer and easier resolutions.. ones that are kinder and gentler on ourselves.God bless. Happy 2023!!”

As soon as the actor uploaded the post, her fans and industry friends chimed in.

Filmmaker Nandini Reddy dropped a comment, “It’s going to be a happy 2023.”

One of her fans wrote, “Hope you have a healthy, happy and great year in 2023.”

Actor Gayatri Bhargavi wrote, “You will Raise & Shine in 2023 too... Prayers.”

A while ago, Samantha revealed that she was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called myositis.

She took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of herself, sitting on a couch with an IV drip connected to her wrist. She captioned the picture, “Your response to the ‘Yashodha’ trailer was overwhelming. It is this love and connection that I share with all of you, that gives me the strength to deal with the seemingly unending challenges that life throws at me. A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. I am slowly realising that we don’t always need to put up a strong front.”

She further wrote, “Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon. I have had good days and bad days.... physically and emotionally.... and even when it feels like I can’t handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery. I love you.. THIS TOO SHALL PASS.”