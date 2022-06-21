Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been forced to hit out at rumours yet again following her split from her husband Naga Chaitanya last year.
The South Indian actress took to social media to set the record straight over a news report that claimed fans of her ex-husband were reportedly upset with her PR team for planting rumours about him and his current relationship status. The industry rumour brigade has claimed Chaitanya is currently dating actress Sobhita Dhulipala, which, several fans claim, has been a story planted by Prabhu’s team.
Reacting to a tweet about the report, the ‘Family Man’ star hit out at such stories, posting: “Rumours on girl - Must be true! Rumours on boy - Planted by girl! Grow up guys. Parties involved have clearly moved on... you should move on too! Concentrate on your work… on your families... move on [sic].”
Chaitanya and Prabhu, who got married in October 2017, took to social media on October 2 last year to announce their separation saying they would “part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths.”
Soon after, Prabhu was hit by a wave of accusations and trolls online. On October 8, the actress released a statement addressing rumours about her.
“They say I had affairs, never wanted children, that I am an opportunist and now that I have had abortions. A divorce in itself is an extremely painful process. Let alone allowing me the time to heal,” she posted on Twitter. “This attack on me personally, has been relentless. But I promise you this, I will never allow this or anything else they say, break me.”
On the career front, Prabhu is basking in the success of her latest Tamil release, ‘Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal’, which also featured the newly married Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.
She’s also set to appear in the Telugu mythological drama ‘Shaakunthalam’ and a Hollywood movie titled ‘Arrangements of Love’, being helmed by ‘Downton Abbey’ director Philip John. Prabhu also has a Telugu project titled ‘Kushi’ with Vijay Deverakonda.