While at one end, fans of Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are applauding the first look of their new film, ‘Kushi’, at the other end, the film has also managed to draw the wrath of fans of Telugu star Pawan Kalyan.
Earlier today, the first look poster of ‘Kushi’ was released, featuring Deverakonda and Prabhu on a poster that soon climbed up the Twitter trends chart. However, it didn’t take long for the Kalyan camp to make their objection heard, all because of SJ Sarah, whose directorial, also called ‘Kushi’ (2001), remains such an iconic film even today.
The 2001 film also starred Bhumika Chawla in the lead and is counted as one of Kalyan’s most successful films.
Some fans of the Telugu star took to social media to voice their rage saying no other film can compare to the Kalyan classic and that title remains synonymous with the original story.
Being directed by ‘Ninnu Kori’, ‘Majili’ fame Siva Nirvana, Deverakonda and Prabhu’s ‘Kushi’ is set in Kashmir and features the Army as the main setting. Mythri Movie Makers is financing the film that releases on December 23.