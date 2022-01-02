Ram Charan and Jr NTR-starrer was scheduled to release on January 7 in India and the UAE

A poster of RRR Image Credit: Supplied

The writing was on the wall following the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in India and that has exactly what has happened to the release of one of the most-anticipated films of the year, ‘RRR’.

The makers of the period epic have pushed the release of the Ram Charan and Jr NTR-starrer indefinitely following a surge in COVID-19 cases in India, prompting several states in the country to levy new restrictions and pull the shutters down on theatres.

The movie, which was also scheduled to release in UAE cinemas on January 7, has been deferred here as well, with local distributors Phars Films issuing a statement confirming the same. “Inspite of our relentless efforts, some situations are beyond our control. As many Indian states are closing theatres, we are left with no choice but to ask you to hold on to your excitement. We promised to bring back The Glory of Indian Cinema, and at the right time, WE WILL,” the statement read.

Earlier on Saturday, the film’s director SS Rajamouli flew down to Mumbai for a meeting with the stakeholders of ‘RRR’, including production company DVV Entertainment, to hash out an outcome.

“Keeping the best interests of all the involved parties in mind, we are forced to postpone our film. Our sincere thanks to all the fans and audience for their unconditional love. #RRRPostponed #RRRMovie,” the production house posted as well on Twitter.

Currently, no new release date has been announced by the makers, largely due to things remaining unclear when cinemas will reopen in India.

Another movie that hangs in limbo is ‘Jersey’, starring Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur, which was scheduled to release on December 30 but had to be postponed for the same reasons. The film’s lead actress is also currently battling COVID-19 herself.