‘RRR’ music composer MM Keeravaani expressed gratitude on being conferred with the Padma Shri.

Ahead of India’s 74th Republic Day, the Government of India, on Wednesday, released a list of the Padma awardees. The RRR music composer along with actress Raveena Tandon will receive the prestigious award later in the year.

Taking to Twitter, Keeravaani dropped a gratitude note, which read, “Much honoured by the civilian award from the Govt of India. Respect for my parents and all of my mentors from Kavitapu Seethanna garu to Kuppala Bulliswamy Naidu garu on this occasion.”

He will receive the Padma Shri -- the fourth highest civilian honour in India.

The news comes a day after ‘RRR’ made it to the official 95th Oscar nominations.

The film’s song ‘Naatu Naatu’ has officially entered the Oscars race in the ‘Best Original Song’ category.

After a great winning streak at Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards, the film has officially entered the race for the Academy Awards.

Song from 'Naatu Naatu' Image Credit: Instagram

Earlier, ‘Naatu Naatu’ bagged the Golden Globes for the category ‘Best original Song’. The song also won the Critics Choice Award in the same category.

The film also bagged the ‘Best Foreign Language Film’ at the Critics Choice Award. If ‘RRR’ wins the Oscars, it will be the most memorable, remarkable, golden moment for the Indian film industry.

Talking about India’s performance at the Academy Awards so far, the first Oscars that was one by an Indian artist was for costume designing. Bhanu Athaiya bagged the Oscar in 1983 for designing the costumes in the 1982 historical film ‘Gandhi’. In 2009, the British film set in India ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ bagged 4 Oscars.

The film is a fictional story based on the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan and Jr NTR played lead roles, respectively. The film collected over Rs 1,200 crore worldwide. Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran also starred in the film.

Image Credit: IMDB

This lyrical composition of ‘Naatu Naatu’ by MM Keeravani, high energy rendition by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, unique choreography by Prem Rakshith, and lyrics by Chandrabose are all the elements that make this ‘RRR’ mass anthem a perfect dance craze.