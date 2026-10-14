She hoped her initiative would inspire fans to help others
Actress Rashmika Mandanna has announced that she is supporting 400 families for three months, revealing that her role in the upcoming film Ranabaali inspired her to speak publicly about her charitable efforts.
The actress said she had previously kept her acts of kindness private but decided to share the initiative in the hope of encouraging others to help people in need.
Mandanna plans to support 400 families at a time for three months over the next year, helping them save money they would otherwise spend on groceries and use it to plan for their future.
Explaining the connection to her character Jayamma in Ranabaali, Mandanna said she saw similarities between the character and her own personality.
“There is something in the characters you play that influences you,” she wrote on social media, adding that kindness had always been part of who she was.
The actress said she hoped her decision would inspire her fans to take small steps towards helping others, stressing that acts of kindness do not have to be grand to make a difference.
“Even a small act of kindness can change a person's life, and it doesn't have to be big,” she wrote, describing the happiness of helping others as priceless.
Her announcement comes ahead of the release of Ranabaali, a period action drama directed by Rahul Sankrityan. Set against the backdrop of the Madras famine of 1876–78, the film stars Vijay Deverakonda as Ranabaali, a warrior who fights against British rule, with Mandanna playing Jayamma, his wife and companion.