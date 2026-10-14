GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 37°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT
Entertainment /
South Indian

Rashmika Mandanna adopts 400 families: How did ‘Ranabaali’ inspire her?

She hoped her initiative would inspire fans to help others

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Rashmika Mandanna adopts 400 families: How did ‘Ranabaali’ inspire her?

Actress Rashmika Mandanna has announced that she is supporting 400 families for three months, revealing that her role in the upcoming film Ranabaali inspired her to speak publicly about her charitable efforts.

The actress said she had previously kept her acts of kindness private but decided to share the initiative in the hope of encouraging others to help people in need.

Mandanna plans to support 400 families at a time for three months over the next year, helping them save money they would otherwise spend on groceries and use it to plan for their future.

Explaining the connection to her character Jayamma in Ranabaali, Mandanna said she saw similarities between the character and her own personality.

“There is something in the characters you play that influences you,” she wrote on social media, adding that kindness had always been part of who she was.

The actress said she hoped her decision would inspire her fans to take small steps towards helping others, stressing that acts of kindness do not have to be grand to make a difference.

“Even a small act of kindness can change a person's life, and it doesn't have to be big,” she wrote, describing the happiness of helping others as priceless.

Her announcement comes ahead of the release of Ranabaali, a period action drama directed by Rahul Sankrityan. Set against the backdrop of the Madras famine of 1876–78, the film stars Vijay Deverakonda as Ranabaali, a warrior who fights against British rule, with Mandanna playing Jayamma, his wife and companion.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Vijay Deverakonda, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay, Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika, Vijay Deverakonda meet Tamil Nadu CM Vijay

2m read
Vijay Deverakonda leads revolt in ‘Ranabaali’ trailer

Vijay Deverakonda leads revolt in ‘Ranabaali’ trailer

1m read
The denial lands amid an ongoing debate in Telugu cinema. Andhra Pradesh tightly controls theatrical ticket pricing, and producers must get government approval for any increase.

No price hike for Ranabaali, makers deny reports

2m read
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna

Vijay Deverakonda made Rashmika Mandanna cry on day one

2m read