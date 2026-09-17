The biopic was launched in Chennai on MS Subbulakshmi's 110th birth anniversary
Dubai: Rashmika Mandanna is set to portray legendary Carnatic singer and Bharat Ratna awardee MS Subbulakshmi in an upcoming biopic, officially launched at the Music Academy in Chennai on Wednesday to mark the singer's 110th birth anniversary.
The film, titled MS: A Legacy On Screen, was unveiled at a ceremony that leaned heavily into celebrating Subbulakshmi's musical legacy rather than treating the announcement as a standard film launch. The Indian Choral Ensemble performed her songs live at the event, and organisers reportedly asked attendees to follow an "MS Blue" dress code in tribute to the singer.
Actor, producer and parliamentarian Kamal Haasan attended as chief guest and gave the ceremonial first clap for Rashmika's opening scene as Subbulakshmi, formally marking the start of production.
The biopic is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, known for Jersey, with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. It is jointly produced by Geetha Arts, Rockline Entertainment and Bunny Vas Works, under producers Allu Aravind, Rockline Venkatesh and Bunny Vas.
Announcing the project on X, Geetha Arts wrote, "A LEGACY begins with an unforgettable celebration. Witness the grand launch of #MS - A Legacy On Screen, celebrating Bharat Ratna #MSSubbulakshmi Amma's 110th Birth Anniversary with Ulaganayagan @ikamalhaasan garu as the Chief Guest."
According to earlier reports from Gulte, actresses Sai Pallavi and Rukmini Vasanth had also been considered for the role before Rashmika was confirmed as the lead.
Speaking at the launch, Rashmika described playing Subbulakshmi as both an honour and a significant responsibility. She said the opportunity to portray one of India's most revered cultural icons filled her with gratitude and humility, and that she considers it a blessing to be part of telling the singer's story.
Born on September 16, 1916, in Madurai, MS Subbulakshmi became one of India's most celebrated Carnatic vocalists, giving her first major performance at the Madras Music Academy at just 13 years old. She went on to become the first musician ever awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, and the first Indian musician to receive the Ramon Magsaysay Award, in 1974. In 1966, she became the first Indian artist to perform at the United Nations General Assembly. She passed away in 2004 at the age of 88.
The MS Subbulakshmi biopic adds to a packed slate for Rashmika. She was last seen in the lead role in Cocktail 2, and is set to share the screen with her husband, Vijay Deverakonda, in the period drama Ranabaali, based on the Great Madras Famine. She also has the upcoming action film Mysaa in the pipeline, making the Subbulakshmi biopic one of several major projects currently on her plate.