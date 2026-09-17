Born on September 16, 1916, in Madurai, MS Subbulakshmi became one of India's most celebrated Carnatic vocalists, giving her first major performance at the Madras Music Academy at just 13 years old. She went on to become the first musician ever awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, and the first Indian musician to receive the Ramon Magsaysay Award, in 1974. In 1966, she became the first Indian artist to perform at the United Nations General Assembly. She passed away in 2004 at the age of 88.