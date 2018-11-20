After a dreamy wedding in Italy last week, Bollywood power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have landed in the bride’s native city Bengaluru on Tuesday afternoon to party in earnest.
Padukone and Singh, who made a handsome couple in virginal white Sabyasachi ensembles as they exited the Bengaluru airport, was welcomed by an army of fans.
According to reports, the palatial hotel The Leela in Bengaluru will be transformed into a celebratory zone on November 21 evening as the couple’s close friends and family gather to congratulate the couple.
This first round of reception has been designed to include their closest family and friends, who weren’t a part of their nuptials in Italy. Reports claim that the couple will be in South India until Thursday.
But if you are hoping to spot a galaxy of Bollywood stars, then you need to wait a bit more longer. On November 28, a star-studded reception which will see the likes of Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Arjun Kapoor attend will take place in Mumbai. This is likely to be the party of the month with the who’s who of Bollywood in attendance.
Over the last few days, all eyes were on Padukone and Singh as they married in an intimate ceremony in Italy following Konkoni and Sikh traditions. Both wore Sabyasachi creations at all important occassions.
Their big fat Indian wedding in Italy was an exclusive one, but Padukone and Singh aren’t keeping the ceremonial pictures close to their chests. On Tuesday afternoon, the couple released a series of beautiful photographs that captured their collective joy.
Padukone was spotted wearing an elaborate pale pink lehenga, while Singh was spotted dancing merrily with his mates. But our favourite is the one where a love-drenched groom looks at Padukone’s face adoringly, when their family members swarm around them.
Their pictures , which were released by the stars for their fans, capture their combined bliss and joy beautifully. If you are looking for relationship goals, then these images will do the trick.