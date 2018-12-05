Director Shankar, whose movies centres on corruption and social issues since Gentleman some 25 years ago, has sent out another clear message on the perils of the mobile phones, its usage and the damage the mobile phone signal towers are causing to the avian population and the human beings alike. However, with the ill-effects still not proven the director has to depend heavily on the VFX to offset the weak plot. So it ended up as a typical Rajnikanth movie, with lots of superman-like fights and scenes, though according to the script Chitti the robot is capable of doing such an act.