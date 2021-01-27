The Tamil star’s movie is to release during the Indian festival of Diwali

Rajinikanth Image Credit: GN Archives

Even if fans may not be seeing Rajinikanth enter politics, the actor will be returning to the screen later this year.

His much touted Tamil film, ‘Annaatthe’ is now set to release on November 4. Sun Pictures, the production house behind the film, said the movie will hit the screens during the Indian festival of Diwali.

Annaatthe Image Credit: Sun Pictures

‘Annaatthe’ also stars Keerthy Suresh and Nayanthara in the lead, with Meena, Khushbu and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. The film will clash with Shahid Kapoor’s ‘Jersey’, which is releasing on November 5, along with Akshay Kumar’s ‘Raksha Bandhan’.

The movie was previously scheduled to be released in January during the Indian Pongal holiday.

Production on the film, directed by Siva, was halted in December after four of the crew tested positive for COVID-19 on location in Hyderabad. Rajinikanth had tested negative for the virus and was hospitalised on Christmas Day after reports of fluctuations in his blood pressure. After spending two days being cared for by doctors, he was discharged on December 27 and left for Chennai shortly after, where he lives.

A day later, the 70-year-old star shocked political circles in India when he announced he will not be launching a political party on December 31, as previously stated.

In recent weeks, the superstar has been appealing to his fan base to halt protest after many took to the streets in Chennai to voice their anger against the actor’s decision to quit politics.