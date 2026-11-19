Grandfather-grandson duo Rajinikanth and Yathra stun in contrasting outfits
Superstar Rajinikanth has delighted fans with a rare family moment after his daughter, Aishwarya Rajinikanth, shared a stylish photograph of the actor with his grandson, Yathra.
The picture, posted on Instagram on Thursday, shows the veteran actor walking alongside Yathra. The grandfather-grandson duo looked effortlessly stylish, with their contrasting outfits adding to the photo's charm.
Rajinikanth opted for a brown T-shirt, black trousers and a black sports cap, while Yathra kept his look simple in an all-white outfit.
The photograph quickly offered fans a glimpse into the actor's family life, away from his busy film schedule.
Yathra is the elder son of Aishwarya Rajinikanth and actor Dhanush. Born on October 10, 2006, he has a younger brother, Linga Raja, who was born in 2010.
Aishwarya and Dhanush announced their separation in January 2022, after 18 years of marriage. The former couple has continued to focus on their family and their two sons.
The latest photograph comes days after Rajinikanth enjoyed a family holiday in Greece.
His younger daughter, Soundarya Rajinikanth, recently shared several photographs from their getaway, including a picture of the superstar enjoying a walk through Athens.
Sharing the holiday moments on Instagram, Soundarya wrote: "What amazing memories we've made in Athens! Soaking up every moment of this lovely family getaway."
Rajinikanth and his family travelled to Greece to attend the wedding of music composer Anirudh Ravichander.
Anirudh married Kavya Maran, daughter of Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran and owner of IPL franchise SunRisers Hyderabad, in a grand ceremony on November 11.
The celebrations spanned two days in Greece and were attended by several prominent personalities from the entertainment and business worlds.
Anirudh, known for composing music for several major Tamil and Telugu films, is also a close collaborator of the Rajinikanth family.
The latest family pictures have given fans a glimpse of the superstar spending quality time with his loved ones.