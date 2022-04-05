SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ appears to be on track to cross Rs10 billion at the worldwide box office. The movie, which is currently screening in UAE cinemas, has earned close to $4.3 million in the Middle East alone, according to figures released by local distributors Phars Films.
The Ram Charan and Jr NTR-led period drama, which released on March 25 globally, has now also been released in a 3D format as well in the UAE in its second week due to popular demand.
According to Phars Films, the film clocked in 230,676 admissions in the first 10 days of release, earning Dh9.5 million or $2.568 million in the UAE alone.
Other key markets in the region have included Qatar with close to $500,000 in 10-day earnings, followed by Kuwait at $378,468 and Saudi Arabia at $290,118.
According to trade figures, the film, across its various languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam, has earned $24 million in total in overseas markets, with the US and Canada being the highest earner with $12.6m since release, followed by the Middle East.
In India, ‘RRR’ continues full steam ahead earning Rs6.8 billion in India alone in 10 days.
The movie, which also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in extended cameos, has largely received favourable reviews from fans and critics.
The film is a fictional story about two Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, who fought against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad respectively.