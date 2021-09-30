After a long lull in stars appearing in the UAE to promote their films due to the global pandemic, actors Prithviraj and Mamta Mohandas will be in the UAE for the world premiere of their thriller ‘Bhramam’ on October 6 at the Vox Cinemas in City Centre Deira.
‘Bhramam’, starring Prithviraj, Unni Mukundan, Mohandas and Raashi Khanna, is the Malayalam remake of Bollywood blockbuster ‘Andhadhun’. It enjoys a theatrical release in the UAE, but will release on Amazon Prime Video in India.
Produced by AP International and ViaCom 18 Studios, the cast will attend the screening and will interact with the local press in the afternoon.
‘Brahmam’ is one of Malayalam cinema’s most anticipated thrillers and its Hindi original was a career-altering film for actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who played a blind pianist who reluctantly gets drawn into a murder investigation.
These Malayalam actors are constant visitors to the UAE. While Mohandas grew up in Bahrain, Prithviraj was recently in the UAE to receive his Golden Visa. During an interview, he claimed that his roots in Dubai will now grow stronger and he’s also planning to film a song for his upcoming project in this region.