Happiness filled the Kannada movie industry after two major figures, Tamil film producer Ravindar Chandrasekaran and actress-tuned anchor VJ Mahalakshmi, got married on September 1 in Tirupati. The joyful newlyweds shared the news of the marriage on their Instagram accounts.
Mahalakshmi, who has appeared in several television shows and movies like ‘Office’, ‘Uthiripookkal’, ‘Vani Rani’, and ‘Oru Kai Osai’, wrote an emotional post next to her wedding photos. "Having you in my life is a blessing. You make my life better with your kind love... Love you Ammu."
The film producer also shared photos on his Instagram handle and wrote, "If we get a girl like Mahalakshmi, they will say that life is good..., But did that Mahalakshmi get life... Coming soon live in FAT MAN FACTS. Kutty story with my wife."
Reportedly, the two met while working together on the sets of Chandrasekhar Chandrasekhar's thriller ‘Vidiyum Varai Kaathiru’.