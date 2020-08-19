As good wishes continue to pour in from fans and well wishers from the film fraternity for singer and actor S P Balasubrahmanyam’s speedy recovery, his son — singer and producer SP Charan — took to social media to update everyone on his father’s health condition.
Two days ago, Charan said that his dad was stable and he had even showed a thumbs-up sign to his doctors.
On Tuesday evening, he updated again stating that his father was in the same status as yesterday. “There is a rumour going around that dad is off the ventilator, but this is not true. He continues to be on the ventilator and is being taken care of very well at MGM Health centre,” said Charan.
Thanking everyone, he requested all to keep the prayers coming.
SPB’s wife had also tested positive for COVID-19 but she is getting better according to Charan’s statement made two days ago on social media.