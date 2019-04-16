Image Credit:

Not everyone finds success at the first try or in the early stages of adulthood.

‘Jersey’ is the story of late bloomer Arjun, who goes back to his passion — the game of cricket.

Set between 1986-1996, ‘Jersey’ follows Arjun, who was a successful cricketer in his young days but quits the game.

“Ten years later, he is keen on getting back to this game,” said director Gowtham Tinannuri. “‘Jersey’ is about how he finds his bearings again.”

Telugu star Nani plays Arjun, while Kannada actress Shraddha Srinath of ‘U-Turn’ fame makes her Telugu cinema debut as Sarah, an Anglo-Indian woman.

‘Jersey’ is not only about cricket but also about the relationship between Arjun and Sarah.

Sarah’s role is at par with Arjun, added Tinannuri, whose debut film, ‘Malli Raava’ was a much appreciated love story.

Nani trained under a cricket professional for 70 days for the movie. Staging the sports sequences was a big challenge, added Tinannuri. A few Ranji Trophy (Indian cricket championship) players were roped in for the supporting cast.

Tamil actor Satyaraj plays Arjun’s mentor who travels with him through his life and child actor Ronit Kamra was selected through auditions to play Arjun’s son.