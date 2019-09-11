The revenge story, directed by Vikram Kumar, is laced with humour

He calls himself Pencil Parthasarathy. A writer of novels on the theme of revenge, Pencil Parthasarathy watches Hollywood films for inspiration.

When five women of different ages come to him for help, this revenge tale is unlike any story that he has penned.

Laced with humour and directed by Vikram Kumar, ‘Gang Leader’ features Nani in the lead.

He is supported by actresses Lakshmi, Saranya Ponvannan and Priyanka Arul Mohan. Kartikeya Gummakonda plays the antagonist. Anirudh has scored the music.