Telugu superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni, who recently starred in Bollywood blockbuster 'Brahmastra', has made a rare comment about his son’s high-profile divorce, saying that he wants everyone to move on.

Actors Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu shocked fans last year when they announced in matching social media posts that they were splitting up.

When asked whether he was worried about the many reports about it, Nagarjuna told Pinkvilla: “He is happy, that’s all I see. That’s good enough for me. It’s an experience that happened to him. Unfortunate. We can’t keep moping about it. It’s gone. It’s out of our lives. So I hope it will be out of everybody’s life.

Last October, Chaitanya and Prabhu announced that they were parting ways and requested privacy.

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

“To all our well wishers. After much deliberation and thought Sam and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths,” posted Chaitanya on Twitter. Prabhu also shared a similar note.

“We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thank you for your support,” he added.

Prabhu and Chaitanya got married in 2017 and were considered a power couple in the movie industry.

While neither of them have publicly spoken about what broke up their marriage, Prabhu expressed that things aren’t rosy between them while on talk show ‘Koffee With Karan’.

“Are there hard feelings like if you put us both in a room, you have to hide sharp objects? Yeah, as of now, yes. It’s not an amicable situation right now....but maybe sometime in the future,” she said.